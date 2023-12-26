Bundeswehr General Mais: the equipment of the German army will decrease due to the brigade in Lithuania

The equipment of the German army may decrease by five percent due to the deployment of a brigade in Lithuania. Bundeswehr General Alfons Mais warned of the consequences in a letter to Inspector General of the German Armed Forces Carsten Breuer, reports Der Spiegel.

According to him, at the moment the German army is only 60 percent equipped, which is considered “the limit of what is acceptable.” He emphasized that there was a shortage of almost everything – from artillery pieces to raincoats.

“The creation of a new large division without additional investment will reduce this figure to 55 percent,” Mais noted.

Earlier, the German Ministry of Defense decided to permanently station tank battalions in Lithuania. It is specified that the 42nd Tank Brigade of the Bundeswehr will deploy in the republic by the beginning of 2025, and the advance group will go there in the second quarter of 2024.