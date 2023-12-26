Last year, Rockstar suffered a massive leak with 100 GB of information. While many thought that this incident had come to an end, new information related to this incident has begun to circulate a few hours ago. Now, it has been revealed that Grand Theft Auto V was going to have multiple DLC for the single player campaignsomething that fans demanded for years.

According to new leaked information, eight DLC packs for Grand Theft Auto V They were in the company's plans at some point in the last 10 years. However, as we already know, Rockstar decided to focus on GTA Online and give greater support to this delivery, rather than substantially expanding the base experience. This is what was leaked:

-SP Assassination Pack

-SP Manhunt Pack

-SP Norman Pack

-Agent Trevor

-Relationship Pack

-Enterprise Pack

-Prologue DLC

-LibertyV DLC

Although there are no clear details about these expansions, their names give us a good idea of ​​the type of content we lost. The most striking is LibertyV, which would have given us the opportunity to return to Liberty City, the city we visited in GTA III and GTA IV. For its part, a type of prologue was also planned.

The rest of the DLC, rather than focusing on the story, seems to have an emphasis on expanding the tasks at our disposal, as is the case with the Enterprise Pack, which would have given us the opportunity to control new businesses. For its part, Relationship seems like it would have allowed us to have relationships with other NPCs. Another name that attracts attention is SP Manhunt Pack, which, it has been speculated, could be a collaboration with Manhunt, another of Rockstar's series.

At the moment there is no more information about it, and Rockstar has not issued a statement related to this leak.. Let us remember that in 2017, a representative of the study pointed out that GTA V had not received DLC, as the story was a complete experience. Likewise, it was pointed out that GTA Online had become the company's focus, so it was not possible to take away resources and give them to projects that were not going to give such positive results.

Although at the moment there is no official information, rumors have indicated that Grand Theft Auto VI Yes, it would have some type of expansion for the story, as well as its map. We can only wait to see what kind of surprises the company has planned for us. In related topics, you can learn more about the leak of the source code of GTA V here. Likewise, the person responsible for the leak of GTA VI receives sentence.

Editor's Note:

It's sad to see what never came to be. Although it is true that the campaign GTA V is strong enough not to warrant any expansion, it would have been very interesting to see the company's plans come to fruition. Visiting Liberty City once again was something that fans would not have rejected.

Via: Insider Gaming