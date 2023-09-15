DThe Union lost one percentage point in the ARD “Germany Trend” compared to the survey conducted by the Infratest dimap institute two weeks ago – but it remains clearly the strongest force at 28 percent. The AfD is still in second place in the survey for the ARD “Morgenmagazin” with 22 percent. The SPD achieved an unchanged 16 percent.

The Greens can improve by one percentage point with 15 percent, as can the FDP with now seven percent. At four percent, the Left Party would remain below the five percent threshold. Accordingly, the current traffic light coalition would continue to clearly miss its own majority.

Shortly before Fridays for Future’s new climate strike on Friday, almost a quarter of those surveyed (23 percent) said that their personal attitude to climate protection issues had been influenced by the movement. 45 percent of Green Party supporters said this. For the SPD it was 28 percent, for the CDU/CSU 22 percent, for the FDP 18 percent and for the AfD ten percent.

For the representative survey by the infratest dimap institute, 1,222 eligible voters were surveyed on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. The margin of error was given as two to three percentage points.