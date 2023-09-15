After a successful premiere, the live action ‘One Piece’ will have a second season. This was confirmed by the creator of the anime and manga himself, Eiichiro Oda, through Netflix social networks. Furthermore, in his message, he thanked those who have seen the series and have positioned it at the top of the streaming giant, where it remains until now. The announcement that a beloved character will also be in the sequel has excited all his fans, who hope to see him in a good adaptation.

What new character will appear in ‘One Piece’ season 2?

Is about Tony Tony Chopper, the little reindeer and doctor of the ‘Straw Hats’ crew. This means that, in season 2, we will see the entire recruitment process of him and, as many fans expect, his teacher Doctorine, who they have asked in the comments to be played by actress Jamie Lee Curtis. “From now on, the Straw Hats will need a great doctor… We’ll see!” said Eiichiro Oda.

Tony Tony Chopper is the 'Straw Hats' doctor. Photo: Toei Animation

When will ‘One Piece’ season 2 premiere in live action?

Although the second season of the live action ‘One Piece’ has been confirmed, It is not yet known when it will be released. “The adventures of Iñaki and the ‘Straw Hats’ will continue! It will still take a while to get the scripts ready, so be patient,” were the words of Eiichiro Oda in the announcement video.