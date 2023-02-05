The Bundestag urged to support the idea of ​​Lula da Silva to create an analogue of the G20 in Ukraine

The chairman of the faction of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) in the Bundestag, Rolf Mützenich, called for support for the proposal of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to create a new format for a settlement in Ukraine. About this, with reference to the air of the ARD TV channel, writes TASS.

According to the German politician, it is worth supporting any initiative that could put an end to the Ukrainian conflict. According to Mutzenich, the longer the crisis drags on, the more difficult it will be for the parties to sit down at the negotiating table.

“That is why the Brazilian statement is important, but now other countries should join it,” he stressed.

On January 31, Lula da Silva came up with the idea of ​​creating an analogue of the G20 to solve the situation in Ukraine. According to the Brazilian leader, we need a group of countries that will sit down at the table with Ukraine and Russia to try to come to peace.