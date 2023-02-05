If Amadeus from Fabio Fazio had been stingy with announcements, the novelty in a Sanremo key came shortly after from Alessia Marcuzzi. The presenter of Booming made his revelation to “Che tempo che fa”: “This morning Fiorello called me and said: ‘You will be the woman of my Festival!'”.

instead of the after festival

Alessia refers to the night version of “Viva Rai 2 Viva Sanremo di notte su Rai1”, in which Fiorello will comment on the Ariston evening from Tuesday to Friday from the glass in via Asiago. She will therefore be the female protagonist of the new and awaited space that takes the place of the Dopofestival this year, with the correspondent Gabriele Vagnato unleashed among the streets of Sanremo in search of VIPs and singers.