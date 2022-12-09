No information was received related to this summons, but German Foreign Minister Annalina Baerbock wrote earlier the same day on Twitter, “The Iranian regime’s contempt for humanity knows no bounds.”

The minister said that Mohsen Shekari was “tried and executed in the framework of a quick and deceitful trial because he did not agree with the regime,” adding, “But the threat of execution will not stifle people’s will for freedom.”

On Thursday, Iran carried out, for the first time since the start of the demonstrations taking place in the country, the first death sentence related to the protests, which sparked condemnation abroad and warnings from human rights organizations of other imminent executions.

“Shekari, a rioter who crossed Sattar Khan Street in Tehran on September 25 and wounded a security officer with a machete, was executed this morning,” the judiciary’s website, Mizan Online, said.