Prosecutor General Krasnov: damage from corruption this year exceeded 37 billion rubles

The established damage from corruption crimes in Russia this year alone exceeded 37 billion rubles. About it TASS said the Prosecutor General of Russia Igor Krasnov.

At the same time, for the first time in recent years, the value of the seized property and seized valuables in cases of corruption exceeded the amount of damage caused. So, according to him, in nine months, property worth more than 62.2 billion rubles was arrested and confiscated, and the damage in the amount of 3.5 billion was voluntarily repaid.

On December 8, the chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR), Alexander Bastrykin, said that in Russia since 2011, 72,000 officials and employees have been tried for corruption. Also found out. that law enforcement officers and officials most often become defendants in criminal cases of bribery.

In November, it was reported that in Ufa, the former head of the Anti-Corruption Ministry of Internal Affairs was suspected of bribery. The investigation found that between December 2020 and May 2021, the suspect received a bribe in the amount of more than three million rubles, as well as a wrist watch worth more than 1.3 million rubles, from three organizers of gambling. In return, the attackers asked not to conduct an audit against them, not to prosecute and warn about the plans of other departments.