Countries signed an agreement this Friday in Berlin; Germans hope to reduce dependence on Russian gas by 2024

THE Germany it’s the Qatar signed this Friday (May 20, 2022) an energy agreement to supply of hydrogen and LNG (liquefied natural gas). German Chancellor Olaf Scholz received Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in Berlin.

The forecast is that there will be the creation of a working group to discuss renewable energies and the commercial relations of hydrogen and LNG. The German government thus hopes to strengthen relations with Qatar and reduce dependence on Russian gas, which accounts for 55% of supply.

Per year, Germany consumes 100 billion cubic meters. In a press conference this Friday (20.May), Al-Thani confirmed that Qatar should start selling LNG to Germany from 2024.

On March 20, the two countries reached an agreement for the supply of LNG. A spokesperson for the German Economy Ministry confirmed the information to Reuters. “The companies that came with [a delegação alemã] will enter into contractual negotiations with the Qatari side.”he said.

On the occasion, the German economy minister, Robert Habeck, met up with Al Thani to discuss ways to improve bilateral relations between the countries. The deal, however, is a long-term solution and will have little impact on oil, natural gas and gasoline export payments to Russia.

According study from the T&E (Institute of Transport and Environment), in 2021, Moscow received US$43.4 billion from European countries. Germany alone paid about $23.6 billion in exports of petroleum products. Here’s the intact (2 MB, in English).