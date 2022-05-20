Jalisco.- On the one hand, Atlas is fighting for a place in the final of the MX Leaguesecond in a row, fourth in history, but on the other hand there is an unknown about the continuity of Diego Coca the top creator of the super Atlas who is close to fighting for one more title. In recent months one of the things that intrigues the fans is the continuity of the DT and that is that they have found in him the man who makes them play and they do not want to lose him and everything seems to indicate that they will be able to enjoy him for at least one more year.

Unofficially, the version has begun to be handled that the board and Cocca have reached an agreement to extend the contract for at least 1 more year at the head of the Atlas what your stay would be giving you until Clausura 2023. Said renewal could be announced once the team finishes its participation in Clausura 2022, which could be this Saturday if Tigres overcomes the match or after the final.

Atlas fans are indebted to the coach and when his arrival was announced many of them criticized his appointment, but with results and great games he gained their trust to the point that he put them in a final after many years and More than he won it, returning glory to the team after 70 years without being able to celebrate anything.

Diego Cocca stayed another year at Atlas | Photo: Jam Media

Diego Coca He currently has 75 games against the team with very high productivity, being the first coach to put the team in 3 Liguillas in a row and having given him the opportunity to play Concachampions for the next season, all of this has the fans excited who hope that the coach can continue for much longer.

Now the DT and the team remain focused on something else, this Friday they traveled to Nuevo León for their game this Saturday where they arrive with an advantage of 3 goals. For Atlas to be out it must fall 3-0 or any other score where the tigers win as long as Atlas doesn’t score. The actions of this match will start at 20:00 pm through the TUDN signal.