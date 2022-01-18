The German government appears to be confused about the electric targets in the world of transport. In Germany, the sector is really very important, with an incredible multiplicity of brands present and a great tradition, and the majority of operators are investing heavily in electricity. So the announcement, made at the end of 2021, did not make such an impression of a route that would have brought as many as 15 million electric vehicles to German roads by 2030.

Well, that target, the result of an agreement signed by the ruling coalition led by the Social Democrats, the Greens and the Liberal Democrats, has already been revised. According to reports from the Handelsblatt newspaper, Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) said that hybrid cars will also be included in this count towards 15 million: “We want cars that are electrically powered. But of course the hybrids also contribute to the goal“. There seems to be tension between SDP and FDP on the one hand, more conservative, while the greens are pushing hard on the immediate abatement of emissions.

Hybrid cars are under indictment by several environmental associations, in particular if sold in SUV format, due to the excessive weight and the electric range of reduced range. Volker Wissing, on the other hand, is not only not as radical as his coalition comrades, but he would welcome the use of synthetic fuels. A position that Porsche’s top management might like a lot, but is actually more linked to industrial, aircraft, and heavy transport uses.

This reversal of the policy confirms that the issue of electrical objectives is particularly complex for the automotive sector. Evidently, even for an economically well-structured country like Germany, 15 million electric vehicles on the road by the end of the decade would be difficult to reach with the infrastructures and prices currently in place. It also shows how difficult it is to reconcile very different positions on the environment within this and other coalitions, a wake-up call for all governments that fail to have a stable majority.