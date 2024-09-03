Germany, Afd advances. Not only Scholz trembles but also the EU: “We are thinking about Dexit”

The far-right party Afd has just won the elections in two important regions of Germany: Thuringia And SaxonyThe advance of the group branded as “neo-Nazi” is now clear for all to see and Chancellor Olaf Scholz that with his Spd in the regions where the vote took place, it obtained a paltry 7%, you are warned. But Afd does not intend to send a signal only to Scholz, but extends the message also to the European Union. The red line against the AfD, confirmed in these hours by all the German parties, “is profoundly anti-democratic“. Alice Weidelco-chairman of the far-right party, is convinced that at this rate, if the CDU makes a pact with the left and with Wagenknecht rather than with her party, “will disappear, like Christian DemocracyAfd – Weidel explains to La Repubblica – is neither radical nor extremist”, but warns: Dexit, Germany’s exit from the EU remains an option.

“Germany does not need the EU to survive. The EU, on the contrary, needs Germany. The EU should behave accordingly. Only under these conditions will a German exit from the EU not be necessary”. “The AfD – Weidel continues to La Repubblica – is neither radical nor extremist. These are unfounded accusations. And no court has decreed that Höcke (the AfD leader ndr) can be defined as a “fascist“. The appeal against the term “fascist” used at a left-wing demonstration in Eisenach in 2019 entitled “Protest against the fascist Höcke” has been rejected. In short, it was a appeal against the title of a demonstration. Höcke and the AfD were not involved in the trial. The AfDthis is the truth, it has become the workers’ favorite party. While the SPD got the slaps it deserved“.