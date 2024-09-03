BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment And Tamsoft They are sharing a new trailer online for BLEACH: Rebirth of Soulsdedicated to the playable character of Gin Ichimaru.

“Subdues opponents with a single strike hidden in a ballet of blades”we read in the character’s description. “Ichimaru uses deceptive range and accuracy to strike the opponent in unexpected ways”.

BLEACH: Rebirth of Souls will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam. The release date has not yet been announced.

BLEACH: Rebirth of Souls – Gin Ichimaru trailer

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment away Gematsu