SpaceX, billionaire Elon Musk’s space exploration company, has withdrawn its employees from Brazil and discouraged travel to the country, according to information released this Wednesday (4) by the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal.

The decision reflects yet another impact of the dispute between Musk and Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), involving orders considered illegal by the South African billionaire that were issued by the STF minister against the social media platform X, which also belongs to Musk.

As reported by Wall Street Journal, SpaceX, through an internal communication signed by the company’s president and chief operating officer, Gwynne Shotwell, recommended that its employees avoid traveling to Brazil, both for work and leisure. In addition, the American company withdrew its group of foreign employees who were still working in the country.

The publication also mentioned that the escalation of legal tension between Musk and the STF affected Starlink, the company’s satellite division, which had its accounts frozen in Brazil, in a decision that Musk classified as an “absolutely illegal action by the dictator Alexandre de Moraes”.

THE Wall Street Journal recalled that Starlink satellites played a “crucial role in the development of connectivity in remote areas of Brazil, including the Amazon”.

X was suspended in Brazil after the platform decided not to comply with orders it considered “illegal” issued by Minister Moraes, in which he demanded the removal of profiles and content from the social network, as well as the sending of data. Musk himself used his X profile to reject Moraes’ orders, even classifying them as an attempt at censorship.

THE Wall Street Journal mentioned that, in 2020, when Musk met with then-president Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2022), Starlink consolidated a partnership to provide internet to remote regions of Brazil, an initiative that is now in check after Moraes’ advances against X.