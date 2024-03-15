“Franco Romeo was a great teacher, he trained students who then became doctors and then professors, a man of great humanity and it is with this humanity that patients must be treated and he was a great scientist who made important discoveries, such as arteriosclerosis” was how Giuseppe IW Germanò, Sapienza University of Rome, expressed himself on the occasion of the Memorial dedicated to Franco Romeo, an event promoted by the Calabra Academy and Adnkronos.