Estadão Content
03/15/2024 – 8:02

Banks and other financial institutions in China issued a smaller volume of loans in the first two months of 2024 than in the same period last year, according to official data published this Friday, 15.

A survey by the Chinese central bank (PBoC) shows that total social financing, which includes non-bank credit, totaled 8.06 trillion yuan (US$1.12 trillion) in January and February, representing a drop of 1 .1 trillion yuan compared to the first two months of 2023.

New bank loans totaled 6.37 trillion yuan in the first two months, reported the PBoC, which broke the rule of publishing monthly data on bank credit and social financing.

Calculations of The Wall Street Journal based on data from the PBoC indicate that total social financing stood at 1.56 trillion yuan in February alone, while new loans totaled 1.45 trillion yuan, coming in slightly below analysts' consensus of 1.5 trillion yuan consulted by WSJ.

China's monetary base (M2), in turn, had an annual increase of 8.7% in February, repeating the January variation. The market projection for the last month was a slightly smaller increase, 8.6%. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.