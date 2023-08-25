DGerman hockey players dropped their heads in disappointment and missed the chance to win their first title in ten years. The DHB selection lost to Belgium 0:1 (0:1) in the semifinals of the European Championships in Mönchengladbach on Thursday and thus did not make it into the tenth European Championship final and the first chance for Olympic qualification.

The team now has to settle for the game for third place on Saturday (12.15 p.m. / ARD) against England, the 2015 European champions. The next two World Cup hosts, the Netherlands and Belgium, will face each other in the final.

In the not fully occupied hockey park, Emily White (3rd minute) scored the goal for the EM third place in 2021. The German team had a few chances to score in the exciting encounter, but remained without a goal for the first time in the tournament.

You need a great moment against Belgium, said the national coach before the game against his team’s highest-quality opponent in this tournament. The fifth in the world rankings, against whom Germany recently had close games twice in the ProLeague and won one in the shootout and lost in one, showed his usual physical strengths and quickly put the hosts under pressure and came through White to an early 1-0 lead.

The German team also managed to get some good goals from various penalty corner variations, but the team wasn’t consistent enough in the end. Charlotte Stapenhorst missed the best chances.

In the first semi-final, the defending champions, the Netherlands, were undamaged in the fourth game and defeated England 7-0. The world champion and Olympic champion remained without a goal in the tournament.