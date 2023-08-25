Friday, August 25, 2023
American companies were contracted by NASA to clean up orbital debris

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 25, 2023
in World
0
American companies were contracted by NASA to clean up orbital debris

Space travels

They are based on previous work between companies with the Innovation Research programme.

They are based on previous work between companies with the Innovation Research programme.

The prototypes will be tested on future space flights.

NASA has invested 20 million dollars in order to hire six small companies Americans who will be in charge of finding and developing technology that can help clean up orbital debris and surface dust.

This was reported by the specialized portal Aerospace News, who also noted that the prototypes will be tested on future space flights.

With this, NASA seeks to start looking for solutions to what in the future may be one of the great impacts of the space industry. The aforementioned portal also indicated that this would be the fourth time that NASA has financed projects of this type, working with companies with fewer than 60 employees.

Rocket

Cleaning this waste will allow them to reduce travel costs.

“Our missions require innovative solutions to overcome the complex challenges of spaceflight,” said Jenn Gustetic, director of early-stage innovation and partnerships for NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate (STMD) in Washington, according to the quoted statement. half.

They indicated that coming up with solutions for debris in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) would help reduce costs, which are increasing when spacecraft have to maneuver to avoid colliding with debris, which also threatens the safety of astronauts and satellites.

The aforementioned contracts are based on previous work between the companies with the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program. Gustetic also noted: “These small business projects could have big impacts in solving some of the space industry’s longstanding hurdles.”

ELIM J ALONSO
LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

