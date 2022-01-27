Slap. The mayor of Ahome, Gerardo Vargas Landeros, pulled an ace up his sleeve on the issue of garbage when many already assumed that he had left the position to César Guevara, owner of OP Ecología. But not. And it is that yesterday he reached the agreement in Cabildo to give the concession of the garbage collection service for 25 years to the English company RCRWT of Mexico. Nor did he fight with the councilors because apart from the fact that they are by nature “hand lifters”, they were left in one like many other Ahomeans after learning about the project: the company does not need a landfill to operate because it offers a recycling center and in five years 25 per percent of the profits will go to the City Council. Thus, some say that they already understood that Vargas Landeros made the “tactical withdrawal” when Guevara cornered him and the problem of garbage accumulation got out of hand, but only to buy time and give the blow. What remains is to know Guevara’s reaction to the decision of Vargas Landeros and the aldermen, although the mayor maintained that he is retiring voluntarily because he does not have first-world technology.

revire. There were 26 who managed to register to participate in the plebiscite for trustees in Ahome. That is, there are those who really want to be on the payroll of the commune and feel empowered not to realize that the election is more than sung. There was no surprise because those who bring all the strength of the power groups appear as number one in each of the syndicates: for example, in El Carrizo there is Sandra Leyva, followed by Isidro Alcaraz and Georgina Lozano; in San Miguel, Karina Valdez, followed by Horacio Álvarez and Sergio Alejandro Quiñónez; Rosario Armenta is in El Guayabo, followed by Jesús Manuel Valdez, Alba Selena Valdez and Benigno Ismael Buitimea; in Villa de Ahome is Santiago García, followed by Yolanda Luna, Nydia Lili Corral, Pablo Antonio Márquez and José Rosario Hernández; in the Central is María de Jesús Castro, followed by Juan José Galaviz, Martha Beatriz Armenta, Isaías Zavala; Herminio Balderrama is in Topo, followed by Ulises Pinzón, Juan Carlos Gabriel Carlón and Michel Gonzalo Gutiérrez; in Higuera de Zaragoza is José Ramón Urías, followed by Carlos Eduardo Echeverría and Javier Ledesma. Starting today, they begin their campaigns with a warning from Mayor Vargas Landeros not to use his name and that the officials or the parties should get their hands dirty.

did not give them. For the Institutional Revolutionary Party there will be no problem because they did not give it the conditions to get fully involved. This was for a reason: some leaders of the groups and sectors of the party are already with “the number one” of the candidates of the 4T and others did not enter for fear of repeating what happened in the last election. They say that the leader of the party, César Emiliano Gerardo, even sought him out in the ranks, but he was also fearful. Then he of that size better he left her. In the PAN they are in the same. And some assure that Domingo “Mingo” Vázquez, director of Tourism in the northern zone, remains oblivious to the process, contrary to the versions of support for some that have emerged in recent days.

Agreement. The secretary of the City Council, Genaro García Castro, began the dialogue table with the motorcyclists in Ahome. That was in Higuera de Zaragoza. He announced to those who attended that they are no longer going to confiscate their motorcycles, but they are going to act if they do not bring a helmet and other details. It was even known what the local Morenista deputy César Guerrero was for: to file an initiative in Congress to lower the cost of motorcycle license plates, among other things.