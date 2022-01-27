It seems strange but in the end it is just as possible, Dwayne Johnson he is actually working on a film inspired by the video game series call of Duty.

Dwayne Johnson he has long stated that the key to his success is to dedicate body and soul to his work, so it is reasonable to expect that this actor will always be involved in new projects. In a recent interview The Rock said he was working on an adaptation of a tough video game, without going into too much detail. Obviously, fans have begun to speculate on the matter, but only today have further news emerged.

An inside source appears to have shared the news that Dwayne Johnson is really working on making a movie about call of Duty.

This news comes at a really interesting time, because as early as 2015 Activision was talking about creating a cinematic universe of call of Duty. In mid-2020 it was rumored that films, in general, were no longer a priority for the company. In the short time since then, things have changed in style for Activision Blizzard. The game studio first had to face many controversies, now instead the acquisition by Microsoft (find more details in our dedicated news).

These types of sales can lead to turning things upside down and changing the company’s goals, so it could prove to be a great opportunity for Dwayne to re-propose a film by call of Duty. However, the source in question did not specify how the eventual story could evolve.

Currently, the same source always states that Dwayne Johnson is in negotiations. Based on his interview, he seems to expect those interviews to go through. There are obviously no guarantees, therefore we invite you to take what is reported with due caution. Unfortunately at present there are no further news, for this reason continue to follow us to stay updated.