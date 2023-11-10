The week of Gerard Piqué and Shakira has been convulsed. The Barranquilla native is one of the artists nominated for the Latin Grammy 2023, and will participate next Thursday the 16th in the gala presentation of these awards, which will be held in the Spanish city of Seville (south).

Shakira has seven nominations, including Record of the Year, and three different nominations for Song of the Year. Sebastian Yatra, who will be one of the presenters of the ceremony this year, will also perform during the broadcast, which joins a list of 16 Latin American artists.

head on

And while that happens with the Colombian, Piqué continues his hard work with his various businesses, but he has not stopped being a public figure, especially when he gave an interview that broke out in hives.

Piqué spoke on the El Mundo program on Catalan radio RAC1 and gave some clues about his life and, above all, his relationship with the singer of Barranquilla.

Hard moments

“During my year 2022, It was surely the year in which the most things happened, my separation, my withdrawal… Everything happened,” he said.

The above indicates that he has been affected by what has happened to him, and that although he has warned on several occasions that he is not interested in what they say, it is clear that he is pending.

Of everything that has been experienced, people do not know even 10 percent of what has happened. They are based on information that is mostly not real.”

Very pending

Piqué was clear in stating that he does not pay attention to what is said about him, but he is aware of what is being said.

“If I had given importance to everything that was said about me, right now I would be locked in an apartment or I would have jumped out of a sixth,” he said.

He called what is happening a “circus” and assured that everything is “part of a show,” and pointed out that he does not want to participate in all the scandal that has surrounded him after the separation with Shakira.

