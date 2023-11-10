Some people, at least five according to initial information, were injured this morning due to the fall of a tree, a large pine, in Montecatini (Pistoia), which overwhelmed Santa Claus’ house, a space that had been set up in view of the upcoming holidays.

Two police officers were also among the injured. The 118 rescuers and firefighters intervened on site. It is yet to be clarified what caused the tree to fall.

The large pine tree collapsed while staff from the Montecatini Spa and state police officers were carrying out investigations due to an act of vandalism which occurred during the night in the ‘La Salute’ spa establishment, inside which Santa Claus’ house was located, which would be open tomorrow, Saturday 11 November. One of the injured was transported to hospital in Florence by air ambulance.