While his ex, the Colombian Shakiracontinues from success to success and they even made a statue of him in Barranquiila, Gerard Piqué He is not having a good time these days, the last of 2023.

His great workhorse, the Kings League, continues to make progress, but the one the former defender of the Barcelona He closed the door in his face.

(Teófilo Gutiérrez appeared at the Prosecutor's Office in Ibagué for a complaint of sexual harassment)

(This is the ranking of the most expensive Colombian players in 2023: were any missing?)

Not resounding

Recently a confrontation between Grama and Gerard Piqué's league went viral.

“At the beginning of the season, the traditional soccer team trusted in Pol Font as coach of youth A. After leaving Los Troncos he returned to 11-a-side football, but now it seems that he will return to the Cupra Arena. With this information, the club has decided to stop counting on him, leaving a very strong message on social networks,” says Marca of Spain.

And he adds: “It is true that the Juvenil A of FE Grama is not at the top of the table in the National League. With 14 points they are in eleventh position, just one point away from the relegation mark of Atlètic Segre. However, it must be said that in this competition there are great teams like FC Barcelona B or RCD Espanyol B, so the competitiveness is fierce.”

Marca warns that “as can be seen in the Grama statement on social networks, the reason for stopping Font is not a sporting one: “Pol Font will not continue to lead Juvenil A. From Grama we do not agree to share absolutely anything with the Kings League.” the statement says.

(Rigoberto Urán threw the house out the window: spectacular New Year's Eve party)