Lawsuits | The Helsinki Court of Appeal overturned the rape conviction

The man from Helsinki had received a two-year suspended sentence in the district court. The prosecutor demanded an increase in the sentence in the Court of Appeal.

28.12. 19:02

Helsinki the court of appeal has overturned the two-year suspended prison sentence that the man from Helsinki received in the district court more than a year ago.

The man was accused in the district court of two rapes of women, of which he received a prison sentence for the latter act that took place in 2021. The man has denied the rape.

The woman who reported the rape refused to testify in both the district court and the court of appeal. Because of the refusal, the courts could not cite his pretrial statements.

The man also did not want to be heard in the case during the court hearings. The district court based its verdict mainly on the man's preliminary investigation protocol and the doctor's statement. The woman was treated at the Seri center for victims of sexual violence, and she was referred to the Rape Crisis Center Tukinainen.

Mixed the accused and the prosecutor appealed the district court's verdict to the court of appeal. The prosecutor demanded that the sentence be increased to three years and nine months.

It appears from the court documents that the accused and the woman have had a close but occasionally violent relationship. The man's alcohol use caused problems.

During the preliminary investigation by the police, the man commented on the relationship, saying that no one understands the two of them, and that they help each other.

“Neither of us are in balance or satisfied with ourselves,” the man commented to the police.

According to the Court of Appeal, the woman did not want to talk about the events because the man is a dear person to her.

The Court of Appeal stated in the reasons for the acquittal that the possibility that the woman's injuries were caused by consensual sex cannot be ruled out.