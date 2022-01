For Georginio Wijnaldum, 2022 has started as 2021 ended. laborious. His adventure at Paris St.-Germain? In a word disappointing. He is lost in Paris like a cat in a strange warehouse. Take last Sunday again against Olympique Lyonnais. Trainer Mauricio Pochettino put him in a disguised right winger. And that was a few days after he was also left winger in a cup match.