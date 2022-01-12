The former Manchester United and Juve full-back: “I have heard comrades say that homosexuals were against religion and had to be kicked out. I tell about my abuses to encourage the victims not to remain silent “

It remains an almost absolute taboo, homosexuality in football, male. Patrice Evra says this in a meeting with the readers of the newspaper Le Parisien, to present the French version of his autobiography. A confession book, where the former Manchester United and Juventus full-back reveals that there are at least two gays in each team. And then he talks about the abuses suffered as a thirteen-year-old: “I have to testify to push boys and girls who are victims of violence not to shut themselves up in silence”.

Gay – Sexual abuse is a chapter that Evra had already extensively told in various interviews in England, where he lived most of his career, even as captain of the Red Devils. But Evra takes a step further and heads straight for another dark territory in the world of professional football: “In football everything is closed. If as a footballer you say you are gay, you are dead. I remember a person once came to talk to the team about homosexuality. Some colleagues said that homosexuality was against their religion and that if there was a gay in the locker room they had to be kicked out of the club. I played with gays, they talked to me, alone, because they are afraid to open up publicly. There are at least two gays per team. But in football, if you say so, you are finished ”.

Silences – An important testimony, despite Evra in the past has illustrated himself in not exactly respectful statements, giving a “frocetto” to those who criticized him, or even to the PSG players after the elimination from the Champions League, at the hands of Manchester United in 2019. In every case, Evra, very popular also on social networks, also expresses himself on the need not to remain silent, when one is subjected to sexual abuse as a child: “I told it not so much for me, but for anyone who is in the same situation as when I was raped by 13 years old. I kept it all inside for years until, watching a TV show on the subject, I burst into tears and confessed everything to my wife. We must always speak up and report those who commit such acts, even if the culprits are family members, in order not to live in trauma ”.

Racism – Finally, Evra reiterates his battle against racism, labeling what has been done so far as insufficient: “When the history of the Super League came out, the whole world of football talked about it, taking radical positions. I wondered why the same is not done to combat racism. Simply because there is no money at stake. It is not a solution to ban racists from going to the stadium. Instead, we need to talk about it in schools, in families ”.

