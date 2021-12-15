I.In the trial of an alleged Russian contract killing in the Kleiner Tiergarten in Berlin, the defendant was sentenced to life imprisonment on Wednesday. The Berlin Supreme Court saw it as proven that the man had shot a Georgian of Chechen origin in August 2019. The case also weighs heavily on German-Russian relations.

The convict is a 56-year-old Russian who is said to have traveled to Berlin with a bogus identity. He is said to have shot the 40-year-old Georgian in the Kleiner Tiergarten park on August 23, 2019. The man killed, who had been living as an asylum seeker in Germany since the end of 2016, had been classified as a terrorist by Russian authorities.

The Federal Prosecutor’s Office had stated that the man was viewed as an enemy of the state in particular because he fought against Russia in the Chechnya war. The accused is an officer of the Russian domestic secret service FSB and has been given a false identity for the contract killing. The Federal Prosecutor’s office saw the murder characteristics of treachery and base motivation met.