Nothing is missing for the winter market to open and after the meeting between Laporta and Raiola and the uncovered for the Madrid forward, these are the most recent news and rumors:
After nine months he has been able to play again after testing positive for doping. He spoke after the match and said that Barcelona is his home. He does not know if he will play with or against Barcelona at the Camp Nou, but he opens his doors to a possible signing.
Atlético will ask United what the player’s situation is. He arrived at the age of 19 and has not managed to get the potential he has. Manchester would welcome Atleti’s interest in asking for a player for a possible exchange. Trippier really likes it.
The season for Juventus is not going the way they expected. Seventh in the League, twelve points behind the leader. This situation makes the Bianconeri look for solutions in attack. Zaniolo is one of the most liked but Mourinho will not make his way out easy. Berardi del Sassuolo also likes.
Next summer he will be a free player and if he does not renew he will leave at zero cost. Atleti plans Trippier’s return to the Premier and the arrival of Azpilicueta would like Cholo Simeone very much. Barcelona also follows the track of the Spanish international.
Madrid were thinking about incorporating Pedro for next season. He is one of the revelation wingers in Europe and Sporting de Portugal knows it. They will pay the purchase option to Manchester City and will renew it until 2025 with a high termination clause. Porro’s grandfather already said in his day that he would never go to Madrid, we’ll see what happens …
After the last meeting between Laporta and Raiola, several footballers played in order to reinforce Barcelona. One of the names that came out was Pogba, but Xavi stands between Barcelona and Pogba, he does not believe that he is a player with the profile of his project.
Two other players who touched were Mazraoui, Ajax side with a great future and Xavi Simons who was already in Can Barsa. The signing of the Moroccan full-back hope that he will not have any problem in running, what worries is that his performance is like that of Dest who came from the same team. With the return of Simons there would be no problem.
After the sad news of Kun Agüero, Barcelona need one more offensive reference. Edinson presents himself as a strong candidate. The culé directive would be willing to sign him as long as he recovers from the physical discomfort that have not allowed him to perform 100% this season.
Tom Holland, the famous Spiderman actor, revealed that he was with Mbappé at the Ballon d’Or gala and that after talks with him he asked him to sign for Tottenham, the PSG star’s response was clear: “impossible”
The three players are clear that they want to leave their clubs. Madrid is going to be the team that breaks the next market and the three stars see that their future depends on the white team. They were interested in Kane several seasons ago. The thing about Lewandowski and Madrid is a love story and Haaland is the striker for whom everyone sighs. Madrid has the power to make the first move.
#Latest #news #updates #transfer #market #Lewandowski #Haaland #Cavani
Leave a Reply