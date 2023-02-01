(Reuters) – The late pop singer George Michael, country music icon Willie Nelson, 89, and rapper Missy Elliott were among the first-time inductees on Wednesday to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2023 inductees. Roll.

Of the 14 nominees on this year’s list, eight are newcomers, including singers Sheryl Crow and Cyndi Lauper and the late singer/songwriter Warren Zevon, alongside rock band Joy Division/New Order and rock duo The White Stripes.

Singer Kate Bush, heavy metal band Iron Maiden, rock band Rage Against the Machine, rock group Soundgarden, R&B group The Spinners and hip hop group A Tribe Called Quest are again nominated.

“These artists created their own sounds that impacted generations and influenced countless others who followed in their footsteps,” said John Sykes, President of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation.

To qualify for the nomination, artists or bands must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of the nomination. This is the first year of eligibility for Elliott and The White Stripes.

Last year, the Hall of Fame included rapper Eminem, new wave band Duran Duran, country music legend Dolly Parton, rocker Pat Benatar, pop group Eurythmics and singers Lionel Ritchie and Carly Simon.

The list of 2023 honorees will be announced in May, when Nelson will turn 90.

