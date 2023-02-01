An open-air mass in the Congolese capital Kinshasa that attracted more than one million people. To listen to one man: Pope Francis. He called for reconciliation in the violence-ravaged country.

Francis (86) asked the population during mass at the airport of the capital to be “missionaries of peace” and to “work together to break the circle of violence.” That call did not come out of the blue. It was a reference to the crisis in the east of the country. This part of the Democratic Republic of Congo has long been the scene of violence.

During the mass, Francis called on the Congolese to find the courage to forgive each other. He also asked the Christians involved in the conflict to lay down their arms. Congo has about 100 million inhabitants, 40 percent of whom are Catholic. His audience said afterwards that they hoped that the pope's words would cause less violence or open up for peace talks.

It is doubtful whether that will actually happen. More than 120 armed groups are active in the east of the country. The conflict in the region has been going on for decades, but last year the fighting flared up when the militant Tutsi rebel group M23 launched another offensive. The United Nations and human rights organizations have accused the rebels of committing atrocities against civilians. The government in Kinshasa and the UN accuse neighboring Rwanda of supporting M23. Rwanda denies this. Tensions between the two countries have increased in recent times.

Last week, Rwanda shot down a Congolese military plane that allegedly violated Rwandan airspace. According to the Congolese government, the neighboring country has an interest in chaos in the region in order to maintain its own position of power over the exploitation of valuable raw materials.

Battle for resources

During his first speech on Tuesday, Pope Francis already made a clear reference to the struggle for resources. "Stop suffocating the country. It is not a mine to be mined or an area to be looted." He wants to draw attention to the (international) greed that he believes is the breeding ground of the conflict in Congo. The soil contains highly sought-after minerals such as diamonds, gold, copper, cobalt, tin, tantalum and lithium.

Mining is also associated with exploitation of workers and environmental degradation. “The rich countries cannot close their eyes to what is happening in this African region,” said Francis, who has drawn international attention to the conflict and its consequences for millions of Congolese through his visit.

It has been 38 years since the Congo’s vast Catholic community was visited by a pope. Pope John Paul II was the last in 1985. Francis was actually supposed to have traveled last July, but that was canceled due to knee problems and the unsafe situation in eastern Congo. A visit to this area has been canceled again because of the violence. The Church Father stays in the capital Kinshasa and meets people who have fallen victim to the violence in the east.

The pope will travel to neighboring South Sudan on Friday. This youngest country in the world also has to deal with many conflicts.

The pope met victims of the violence in eastern Congo on Wednesday. © AP



Francis after the open-air mass in Kinshasa. © AP



