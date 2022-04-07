Genshin Impact continues to be a source of inspiration for cosplayers, given the industrial amount of charismatic characters she is able to bring out, as this demonstrates yelan cosplay from MomoKasugawhich even anticipates the arrival of the girl foreseen in version 2.7.

Yelan has just been announced as the new 5-star fighter coming to the MiHoYo game world and already has a practically perfect interpretation of her, as evidenced by the photo listed below in the Ichiban / MomoKasuga cosplayer tweet.

On the other hand, Yelan immediately hit the mark, given the success collected by the girl from the public even before she actually became an active part of the cast, so the arrival of the first cosplay was only a matter of time.

So let’s see this perfect one interpretation of Yelan from Genshin Impact by MomoKasuga, who reproduced in an extremely faithful way the complex costume that characterizes the girl, as well as the particular bluish hair with a bob cut.

For the rest, we are waiting to learn more about Yelan, a 5-star fighter in the Hydro category, with his arrival within Genshin Impact at the launch of the 2.7 update, destined to bring a lot of news to the action RPG in question.

