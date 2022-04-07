On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry published a video that it said was of a high-precision missile attack on the Russian military infrastructure.

The ministry added, in its post on its official account on Twitter, that the attack was carried out using the “Bastion” missile system, and destroyed ground targets in Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Kyiv called on residents of eastern Ukraine to evacuate the area “immediately” amid fears of a major Russian army attack on the Donbass basin, which has now become a primary target in military operations.

Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk said the regional authorities were “calling on the population to leave these lands and to do everything they can to ensure that the evacuations take place in an orderly manner.”

The Ukrainian official added that this should be done “immediately” at the “risk of death”, according to the agency “AFP”.

Ukrainian and Western warnings continue that Russia is preparing to launch a large-scale attack in order to seize control of eastern Ukraine and separate it from the country.

Eastern Ukraine includes in many of its regions densely populated regions of Russian origin, such as the Donbass region, which consists of the Lugansk and Donetsk republics, which were recognized by Moscow before the start of its military operation.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan expected a large-scale incursion of Russian forces into eastern Ukraine to control the Donbass region.

According to observers and military experts, the first military goal of Moscow has been and still has been since the beginning of the war, which is the control of Donbass, and that the Russians focus on achieving this goal, which was reflected in the Russian announcements of the partial withdrawal of forces from the vicinity of Kyiv and other areas in northern Ukraine, in favor of Intensification of the offensive in the eastern front adjacent to the border.

Many believe that Moscow, in light of the impossibility of achieving the scenario of controlling all of Ukraine, especially the capital, Kyiv, is now content with achieving its goal, which was the reason for starting the war, as it says, which is to protect the Russians in eastern Ukraine and guarantee their rights by controlling the east of the country.

The Ukrainian authorities confirmed that an oil warehouse near the city of Dnipro in eastern Ukraine was subjected to a Russian bombing last Wednesday night, which resulted in its destruction.

The governor of the Dnipro Petrovsk region, Valentin Reznichenko, said on Telegram: “It was a difficult night. The enemy attacked by air and hit an oil depot and a factory. The warehouse was destroyed, and a big fire broke out in the factory.”

And he indicated that: “Fortunately, no injuries were recorded,” noting that “the firefighting teams were able to put out the fire more than eight hours after their intervention.”

For his part, said Mykola Lukachuk, head of the Dnepropetrovsk local council, that the bombing of the Russian army took place “late Tuesday evening in Novomoskovsk, 25 kilometers northeast of the city of Dnipro.”

“The enemy is brazenly hitting civilian targets,” Lukacchuk said, noting that “there are no Ukrainian soldiers there.”