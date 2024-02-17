Attention to detail

Sometimes small details are enough to understand the dedication, passion and attention that a professional puts into his work. Even in the hyper-technological world of Formula 1 there are gods small gestures that can have more effect than a thousand declarations of intent. He provided a demonstration, however small Charles Leclerc at Fioranoon the occasion of the very first tests – with obviously limited mileage – organized by Ferrari on its home circuit to test the speed of the new SF-24.

Leclerc the 'timekeeper'

Ferrari's social media managers 'caught' the Monegasque in a tracksuit on the side of the track intent on timing in a rather artisanal way – via your smartphone – the lap times set by Carlos Sainz, who was at that moment busy behind the wheel of the newly created red single-seater. An attention to detail that also impressed the team's third driver, the Russian-Israeli Robert Shwartzmanwho was in a suit and tie at his side to watch the shakedown.

“Are you really taking his lap times?“asked the incredulous 24-year-old. “Of course yes”, the Monegasque replied. This will be a crucial year for Leclerc, after remaining without victories in 2023 and with the prospect, in 12 months, of finding himself in the same garage as seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. The mental attitude, however, seems to be the right one.