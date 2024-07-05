SibSUTI scientists have created a system for searching people using Wi-Fi

Scientists from the Siberian State University of Telecommunications and Informatics (SibSUTI) have developed an innovative system that can search for people indoors using Wi-Fi technology. This is reported by TASS with reference to the press service of the higher education institution.

It is noted that the accuracy of location determination is up to five to seven meters, while the current capabilities of basic mobile networks allow finding an object with an accuracy of up to 300-500 meters.

The developed system is based on the analysis of the parameters of available wireless network points and the signal levels from them to the desired object. At the same time, for a successful search, it is not necessary for the desired device to be connected to Wi-Fi. The system collects information and sends it to the server to calculate the distance to each access point and determine the coordinates of the object. The more Wi-Fi points around, the more accurate the result.

The system, based on the use of Wi-Fi technology, can be used for search operations in buildings, underground areas such as mines, parental control and orientation of people with disabilities.

The use of the development has already been approved in one of the schools in Novosibirsk. It will allow parents to track the location of their children through a special application.

