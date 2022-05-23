the Genshin Impact 2.7 date has been announced along with all the new ‘Hidden Dreams in the Depths’ content dropping with the delayed patch.

As always, there will be two Banner phases and new time-limited events in the latest update, with the Genshin Impact 2.7 Banner Wishes including two new characters, and some returning favourites.

Below, you can find out when Genshin Impact 2.7 is releasing, who the new characters are, and what new events and weapons are getting added with the upcoming patch.

On this page:

Genshin Impact 2.7 Banner characters and weapons

There are two new playable characters making their debut in the 2.7 Banner Wishes: Yelan during the first Banner phase, Discerner of Enigmas, and kuki shinobu as part of the second Banner phase, Oni’s Royale.

All featured Banner characters you can spend Wishes on during the 2.7 update include:

Yelan (Discerner of Enigmas Banner – Phase 1) : New Hydro 5-Star archer character with high DPS (damage per second) and swift movement speed, who can also be used in a support role.

: New Hydro 5-Star archer character with high DPS (damage per second) and swift movement speed, who can also be used in a support role. Xiao (Invitation to Mundane Life Banner – Phase 1) : Returning Anemo 5-Star Polearm wielder with high DPS, who is also good at exploring.

: Returning Anemo 5-Star Polearm wielder with high DPS, who is also good at exploring. Arataki Itto (Oni’s Royale Banner – Phase 2) : Returning Geo 5-Star Claymore character with very high DPS and critical damage capabilities.

: Returning Geo 5-Star Claymore character with very high DPS and critical damage capabilities. Kuki Shinobu (Oni’s Royale Banner – Phase 2): New Electro 4-Star Sword user who is best used in a support role, but also deals good Electro AoE (Area of ​​Effect) damage. Has a huge drop boost during 2.7.

the only new weapon Banner in 2.7 is the Aqua Simulacraa 5-Star bow, which you can spend Wishes on throughout both phases.

Phase 1 is expected to run for three weeks, then change to Phase 2 for three weeks until the 2.7 Banner events conclude in preparation for the 2.8 update.

Genshin Impact 2.7 event list

Along with a permanent new story in the Archon Quest Interlude Chapter, there are four time-limited events occurring during Genshin Impact 2.7. We don’t know exactly when these events will happen yet, but we do know they will occur between 31st May and 12th July.

Perilous Trail (Realms of Guile and War)

These combat challenges will unlock as part of the Archon Quest Interlude Chapter. After each Domain round, you must rearrange your party according to the Domain’s rules. The event includes trial characters to use in each Domain to help under-levelled Travelers, or those who don’t own a lot of characters.

A Muddy Bizarre Adventure

This second combat event will take place in The Chasm. You must avoid mysterious dark mud while defeating monsters, escorting hot air balloons, and attempting to reach a high score in order to complete a rotating pool of challenges.

The Almighty Arataki Great and Glorious Drumalong Festival

As part of this musical rhythm-based minigame, you will receive a drum to use. Choose from Normal, Hard, and Pro difficulties to earn more rewards with harder challenges. Additionally, new lag calibration and music note speed adjustment options will be available from the settings menu. You can also find special gifts and messages left by some familiar friends at the festival.

Core of the Apparatus

In this collection event, you get to build your own robot! Collect and process materials by using the new ‘Material Collector’, then place them in the Serenitea Pot to create a variety of different robotic cosmetic designs. Each model type and animation is determined by the materials you use and how you process them during the event.

Each event will only last for a limited amount of time, so make sure you’re regularly logging in to earn all the rewards you can during the Genshin Impact 2.7 event schedule.

Genshin Impact 2.7 release date

Announced ahead of the content reveal livestream, developer miHoYo revealed that Genshin Impact 2.7 will release on Tuesday, 31st May 2022 at 11am (UTC) after approximately five hours of downtime, beginning at 6am (UTC).

Although this patch was delayed for a few weeks, the regular content update schedule is expected to resume as normal. This means the 2.7 Banners and events will end Tuesday, 12th July 2022when the 2.8 update will then launch after some brief server downtime.

Until Genshin Impact 2.7 is released, don’t forget to check your in-game inbox to collect compensation rewards for the update delay!