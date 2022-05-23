The 2022 Spanish GP ended without points for Sebastian Vettel, despite a concrete and error-free race by the German Aston Martin, able to recover from 16th position on the starting grid to 11th under the checkered flag. But that for the Silverstone team rider this start to the season is not particularly favorable in terms of good luck is testified by an episode that occurred in Barcelona and that has nothing to do with the track. Vettel in fact has suffered a theft this morning around eight while he was behind the wheel of a car in the city center of Barcelona with his family. The Spanish site reported the news El Periodico.

Vettel, along with his family, walked away from the vehicle for a moment while he was in front of a hotel in the city center. At that moment a gang of thieves went into action and took a backpack with his personal effects inside from the German’s car. At this point, however, the story took a particular turn because the former Ferrari driver, instead of immediately reporting the theft, tried to go hunting for the stolen goods on his own. The four-time world champion has in fact tried to follow the movements of the thieves through his smartphone, locating its airpods via GPS, which were inside the stolen backpack. Vettel thus set out on the trail of the fugitives, trying to follow their path with an electric scooter.

The Aston Martin team driver, meanwhile, also warned the Mossos d’Esquadra, regional police of the Spanish autonomous community of Catalonia. These have tried to dissuade Vettel from pursuit, without success. The Heppenheim native explained to them that he was not going directly after the thieves, but only following the GPS directions transmitted by the airpods. In the end, almost like in a movie, the pilot found himself in front of a commercial establishment in the Ciutat Vella district. There, inside a vase of flowers, Vettel found his earphones. The thieves evidently noticed that these signaled their position and decided to discard them. Police are still looking for the thieves, who are still in possession of # 5’s personal documents.