Genoa – The deputy prosecutor Francesco Cardona asked for a sentence of 22 and 21 years respectively for Alessio and Simone Scalamandrè, the two brothers accused of killing their violent father Pasquale, 62 years old retired Amt driver, on 10 August 2020. Defense lawyers Luca Rinaldi and Nadia Calafato will speak next Monday. The sentence is scheduled for 21 February.

According to the prosecutor, who coordinated the investigation of the mobile team, both of them hit the man the brothers even though Alessio immediately took on all the blame. The young man had said that his father (who had been removed from home and was being investigated for mistreatment) had presented himself trying to force his son to change some passages of his complaint. The hearing was scheduled after a few days and the man, according to his son, had attacked him to have him retracted. An argument had arisen and the young man had struck him. When the detectives arrived, he said he had been alone while the other brother was in the bathroom. For the investigators, however, the version did not hold up and Simone was also investigated for aggravated murder. The mother of the two boys had found refuge for some months in a protected structure in Sardinia.