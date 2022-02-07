The blues stop early. In the Olympic Wieser and Healey win, in the gold compound for Girard and Elisson

After the Nimes classic, the Las Vegas show. The Indoor World Series ended today in the arena that hosted the largest archery event in the world, crowning the new champions of the Olympic and compound divisions. Three Italians were also competing in the final draw: the Olympian Michele Frangilli in the recurvo race, while in the compound the two-time winner of the Vegas Shoot Sergio Pagni with the young blue Elisa Roner.

Olympic arch – In the men’s recurvo, the German Felix Wieser took first place in the indoor circuit, who in the final beat French Thomas Chirault 6-2. The bronze medal went to the neck of Dutchman Jonah Wilthangen, who was good at overtaking Croatian Alen Remar 6-4 in the final. Michele Frangilli’s adventure stopped in the first round: the Gallarate airman was defeated in the second round 7-1 by Remar, who then remained at the foot of the podium. Among the women, the final victory goes to Penny Healey, the British who in the last act got the better of the home athlete Casey Kaufhold (USA) 7-3. In the clash that assigns the bronze, the Colombian Ana Maria Rendon instead won 7-3 over the German Katharina Bauer. See also Derby, Napoli and Liverpool: when does Correa recover? Exams tomorrow

Compound – Even in the compound the Italians are stopped in the first round. Sergio Pagni is beaten in the second round by the young but already winning Estonian Robin Jaatma 147-149. The final for the top step of the podium is conquered by the French Nicolas Girard overtaking the Spanish Alberto Blazquez 147-146, while the bronze is taken by the Dutch world champion Mike Schloesser: “Mr. Perfect” got the better of the shoot off 148 -148 (10 * -10) on Jase Boils (Usa). Among the women gold for the Slovenian transplanted to the States Toja Ellison who, after a long head-to-head, manages to win 144-143 over the Estonian Meeri-Marita Paas. Bronze to the Danish Tanja Gellenthien, also winner of measure, 148-147, on Liko Arreola (USA). Also in this case the young blue Elisa Roner, who will start the next European Indoor Championships, was eliminated in the second round by the winner of the tournament: Ellison wins 146-144. See also Tennis, Australia cancels Djokovic's visa

