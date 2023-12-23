Genoa – Genoa's Primavera team also moves to Sassuolo. Mister Alessandro Agostini's Grifoncini beat the Neroverdi away 3-1. Also on the pitch is the former Lipani player, who moved to the Emilians last summer.

Rossoblù very offensive from the first minutes of the game, an attitude that they will manage to maintain for the entire match. The first goal arrives in the 11th minute and is the work of Fini. At the beginning of the second half there was a mistake from the spot by Bornosuzov before the rossoblù doubled the lead by Romano. In the 83rd minute Sassuolo took the lead at 1-2 thanks to Carega's goal. The rossoblù remain with ten men (Sarpa sent off) hit the crossbar with Ekhator before the final 1-3 on the counterattack by Papadopoulos.

With this victory, the Genoa Primavera rises to 21 in the rankings.