Rubinho Nunes (União Brasil) claims that pre-candidate for Mayor of SP advertised at an event with Lula

The São Paulo councilor Rubinho Nunes (União Brasil) presented a complaint to the São Paulo Public Ministry against the deputy on Friday (Dec 22, 2023) Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP) for alleged early electoral propaganda. According to the indictment, the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) took advantage of a federal Minha Casa, Minha Vida event to “boost” Boulos' candidacy. Here's the complete (PDF – 491 KB).

During the event, on December 16, Lula was alongside the psolista. Officially, the PT member did not ask for a vote for the deputy, who will run for Mayor of São Paulo in 2024. But, for Nunes, the event had a purely electoral character.

“They are using the federal public machine to carry out an early election campaign for Guilherme Boulos, which they cannot do. From now on, arrest the attacker and, perhaps, even revoke his registration as a candidate.”said Nunes.

I prosecuted this invader and I will not allow him to turn São Paulo into a major invasion, doing whatever he wants. If it’s up to me, Guilherme Boulos won’t have an easy life! pic.twitter.com/NiCXjHOCXZ — Rubinho Nunes (@RubinhoNunes) December 23, 2023

“It is important to highlight that the participation of the represented party in a housing project, meeting a historical demand of a social movement led by him, and announced during an event that was attended by him, is a clear misuse of government resources and projects in benefit of their own political agenda.”says the representation.

“When speaking, Boulos focused on themes that are pillars of his political platform, configuring a clear anticipation of the electoral campaign. This practice diverges from current electoral norms, which seek to guarantee equal conditions between all candidates”the document states.

Finally, the representation requests that Boulos be compelled to immediately suspend the holding of electoral campaign events in public spaces or those related to funds and contracts of the same nature.

O Power360 He sought advice from Guilherme Boulos, who said he would not comment on the case for now. The space remains open.