Genoa – Morning session for Genoa, directed by Mauro Tassotti. Shevchenko is in solitary confinement after the new positivity that emerged yesterday, Sunday 9 January.
And it remains in the balance, even if it could remain at least until the Italian Cup. A decision has not yet been taken, Maran and Ballardini are still under contract but an option from abroad is not excluded, given that a significant indication will come from the general manager Spors.
