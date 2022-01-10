The Real Madrid is the big favorite to win the Spanish Super Cup that begins this week. These are 5 reasons why whites have such a condition:
What happened in Getafe on the first day of 2022 seems to be an accident (1-0). The whites have 13 victories and 2 draws in their last 16 games, they beat Valencia on Saturday with a great game (4-1) and they are the only ones to arrive in Arabia after not having played this day. They are leaders in the league and a very solid team.
Vinicius and Benzema’s season is being a scandal. They scored a double on Saturday for 17 and 12 league goals. They are two differentiating stars in the league and for me the French is the best in the championship by far. They have scored more goals than 13 teams in the league. Crazy.
Real Madrid were not able to lift any trophies last year. The same thing had happened to him in 2019 and in 2020 he also broke his drought with the Super Cup. The precedent is similar, only now the whites are even better than now and there is more difference compared to their rivals of that day.
This season, Real Madrid has already beaten Barcelona (1-2), Athletic (1-2) and Atlético de Madrid (2-0) in the league. Last year against them they won 5 of the 6 league games and the only one that has beaten them since 2019 is Athletic, although it was precisely in the Super Cup (1-2). Lots of very favorable white backgrounds that you sure have in mind this week
Courtois has been in spectacular shape for two years. Today he is the best goalkeeper in the world without any doubt and it is very difficult to score a goal. He is the most differential player on the team and that is saying seeing how they are playing. He was already the hero two years ago in the shootout against Atlético that won the title (0-0 and 4-1) by stopping 2 penalties.
#reasons #Real #Madrid #favorites #win #Spanish #Super #Cup
