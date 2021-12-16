Genoa – After the success in the Italian Cup against Salernitana, Shevchenko’s rossoblù are expected tomorrow from the challenge with Lazio. Maksimovic, Fares, Caicedo and Rovella are still unavailable but the Ukrainian coach will have a growing right after returning from last week’s injury. “He scored seven league goals: he’s the player who scored the most – said Shevchennko during the traditional pre-match briefing -. And it’s nice that as soon as he returned from injury he immediately found the goal. He is a boy who has a lot of enthusiasm and a great desire to help the team ».

Thanks to the Cup victory, Genoa have seen their morale pick up but now they need points. “Surely returning to winning is always a great pleasure – underlined the Genoa coach -. It is a relief for us because we have not conceded a goal and we have won. But now they are waiting for us two very difficult matches – explained the Ukrainian technician-. Lazio? We have to play our game, compact and aggressive to try to snatch some points. Team play will be decisive. Above all we must be able to make the most of the opportunities that will exist ». Shevchenko has no doubts about how his team will be tomorrow: “I want a generous and determined Genoa – he said -, a united Genoa”.

Behrami is missing from the squad, not at his best, and Marchetti, due to shoulder problems. They replace them Andrenacci and Melegoni. In Lazio Sarri is grappling with the question of Immobile: the attacker missed the finishing touch due to a gastrointestinal problem.

As for the market, Bild has published a photo of the general manager Spors in conversation with Amin Younes, a striker owned by Napoli but on loan to Eintracht where he ended up out of the team. It may be the first reinforcement for January.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS