From: Fabian Müller

Testing an Iranian Fateh-110 short-range missile. The tactical ballistic missile has a range of 300 kilometers (archive image). © picture alliance/dpa – Vahid Reza Alaie / Iranian Defen

Fateh and Zolfaghar are the names of the two missiles that Russia is targeting, according to intelligence reports. The Russian Defense Minister has already visited Tehran.

Moscow – Tehran and Moscow could agree on the transfer of missiles in mid-October this year. This is reported by the Ukrainian news agency Unian. According to the US think tank Institute for the Study of War, October 18th could be the deadline. Because then a UN Security Council resolution banning such agreements will expire.

Reports from Ukrainian and Israeli intelligence services indicate that Russia is primarily targeting the Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar ballistic missiles. Both have a range of at least 300 kilometers. In August, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu is said to have inspected various Iranian missiles.

In mid-September, Shoigu visited the Iranian capital Tehran to discuss military cooperation. Shoigu is also said to have spoken to Iran’s defense minister about the expiration of missile restrictions in accordance with the UN resolution.

The Fateh missile has a range of 300 kilometers and carries a warhead weighing 500 kilograms. The more modern Fateh-360 has a shorter range, but reaches a speed of up to 5,000 kilometers per hour. The Zolfaghar missile can hit targets up to 700 kilometers away and the warhead weighs 590 kilograms.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj commented on the issue on Thursday afternoon. There is no information that there is an agreement between Russia and Iran, and no purchase agreement has been signed. “Our services are dealing with this problem in contact with partners,” Zelensky continued.

Iran has long been supplying Moscow with weapons, especially the Shahed 131/136 attack drone, which Russian troops often use in the Ukraine war. (fmu)