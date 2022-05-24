Genoa – Engineers, architects, sociologists, legal philosophers. The adhesion of the Genoese academic world to the petition to save the Buridda social centerfor years a breeding ground for experiments ranging from the flight of drones to meetings on energy issues.

Among the components of the mobilization, too the collective Engineers Without Borders which has a point of reference in the premises of the former Magisterium after the decision of the University for the start of the design of a student residence.

The online initiative was triggered following the decision of the academic senate of the University of Genoa, owner of the premises, to deliberate the start of the design phase for the construction of a student house in the same spaces.

Among the signatories of the appealstudents, researchers and teachers, but also the well-known cartoonist Zerocalcare.

The post on Facebook with the appeal and signatures