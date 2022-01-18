Genoa – Closed canteens, masks and alternates missing, free swabs only on paper. These are the many open fronts of a single trench: the school at the time of Covid. The new rules on quarantines in the classroom have complicated, if possible even more, an already chaotic situation due to the surge in infections: yesterday the boom in quarantined classes, which rose to 85 from 37 last week. And the cases are increasing not only among students, but also among professors who are almost impossible to replace with alternates given that the rankings, provincial and institute, are exhausted.

Yesterday the regional school office released a clarification note on the case of the schools of Bogliasco. Where the principal, Erica Montobbio, with water in her throat due to the lack of alternates, has issued an appeal to families to ask parents with qualifications compatible with teaching to come forward. “Only by chance some of the alternates are parents», Writes the Usr. But this does not change the emergency situation.

The closed canteens

Meanwhile, in some institutions including the Middle West, the managers have decided to suspend the canteen service, always in the wake of the new directives which recommend, in case of infections at school, to observe a distance of 2 meters between one child and another. . In response, the principals of the Middle West schools, including Sestri and Cornigliano, have closed the refectories. Families pick up the children from school before lunch and the afternoon return has been replaced with distance learning. “Result – explains a mother – many of us risk work: among those who are luckier and work in smart working but must still be absent to pick up the children from school and then follow them in the afternoon and others, less fortunate, forced to take continuous leave that, as we know, does not please companies “. “Aware of the inconvenience for families, we can only support the prudent choice of managers who, having become responsible for health at school, have suspended catering because they do not have adequate space in the canteens”, argues Luisa Giordani, vice president of the Genoese section of ‘National association of principals, Anp.

The chimera of free tests

“It is almost impossible to be able to make free swabs for students in pharmacies and accredited structures,” thunders the CGIL Flc to denounce the short circuit between the local health authorities and families. “The principals promptly send the quarantine decree to the ASL which, however, are unable to respond to all the requests of the schools – explains Claudio Croci, general secretary of the FLC CGIL Liguria -. Confirmation of quarantine often comes with severe delays. We have received reports from various principals that reveal a concrete difficulty for families to be able to access free tampons “. A short circuit that led, for example, the Colombo boarding school, with 20 quarantined classes to obtain recognition for only one.

With the consequence that families continue to pay for tampons out of their own pockets check for children who have come into contact with positives in the classroom. Catering was also suspended in some sections of the boarding school.

Meetings and monitoring

Today a meeting has been set up between the local health authorities, the school office and managers to take stock of the new rules and it is likely that there will also be talk of the facilities that schools lack.

Reports of Ffp2 masks not available for him they arrive in patches from all over the city and, also, from the Montale institute. “They did not arrive from the ministry – says the manager Marzio Angiolani – we guarantee them for fragile subjects”.

The unions observe that the Ffp2 are available only in schools where the managers had already stocked them up because the ministry, which had announced the supply to schools, is still processing the data of the monitoring started in recent weeks between the principals to understand, precisely, who has the stocks and who does not.