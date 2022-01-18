The show put on track in the Grand Prix of Brazil from the Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes had greatly alarmed the leaders of Red Bull, who had asked the federal bodies for an additional investigation into the functioning of therear wing of the Anglo-German team, which appeared decidedly superior to the competition at Interlagos. The FIA ​​carried out its checks in the next race, that of Losail in Qatar, without verifying anything not to regulate, but leaking the desire to adopt a different verification method in view of the 2022 season as regards that specific technical area. The team led by Christian Horner and Helmut Marko had clearly indicated the excessive high-speed flexibility of the Mercedes rear wing as a possible reason for the top speeds achieved by Hamilton in the victorious Brazilian comeback, and the Federation had responded with a new type of test. – experimental – to verify compliance with the regulation.

Nikolas Tombazis, technical manager of the FIA, reassured about the results of these checks: “No trick or anything like that was found in Qatar. We found nothing of concern. It was not a bad test, but it can be improved and so we are thinking about how to make improvements for 2022“, Declared the Greek engineer ad Autosport, which in recent days had clarified a certain severity in view of the next season regarding technical solutions contrary to the spirit of the regulation. As explained by the BBC finally, Tombazis’ role would no longer be so solid within the Federation: Mercedes would in fact have asked for his removal in the discussions following the final race in Abu Dhabi which awarded the drivers title to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.