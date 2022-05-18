The owner managed to escape, while three people, residing on the upper floors, were transported to the hospital for breathing in smoke.

Genoa – A fire broke out in the afternoon in the kitchen of an apartment on the second floor of a building in via Imperiale, San Fruttuoso district. The fire brigade intervened.

The owner managed to get to safety, while three people, residing on the upper floors, were transported to the hospital for breathing in smoke. The fire was put out by the fire brigade, and the damage that the flames have caused to the building are being assessed.