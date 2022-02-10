Almost 5,000 fines in 2021, and already five arrests since the beginning of the year. Councilor Viale: “We work to bring the service to other neighborhoods”

Genoa – Soon also via Sestri, the beating heart of the western city shopping and reference point of the Sestrese community, will have a local police patrol to counter thefts and robberies. A service already guaranteed for some time in the shopping streets of the center.

This is the novelty ready to spring up in the next few days regarding the Predatory Crimes nucleus, born in mid-2019, which has been part of the Judicial Department since January.