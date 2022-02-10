Valencia

Cádiz was the last stone on the road for the Ché block to reach the prelude to the grand final. The Bordalás team faces a major challenge, as they will face a rival who has a string of 15 ties won between the Cup and the Super Cup in recent years. Aware of the difficulty, the Valencia coach rested his important pieces in the match against Real in the league. Soler, Guedes and Duro arrive rested, and can already count on Diakhaby and Alderete in defense. The only relevant casualty is Guillamón, who broke his nose in that match.

Ace to follow: Bryan Gil. The winger from Barbate has landed on his feet on his return to Spanish competition. Speed, overflow and a lot of ease to generate danger, something that today will be differential